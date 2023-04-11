LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An annual nationwide spring campaign called the National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) aims to bring safety awareness to drivers on the road while driving through construction sites.

The campaign’s message is to drive with caution in work zones.

According to MDOT, the majority of fatal car crashes in work zone areas are drivers and their passengers. In 2020, 857 people were killed in 774 fatal work zone crashes, according to the most recent data available from workzonesafety.org.

There are different ways to participate to help bring awareness. Here are several suggestions by NWZAW

Go Orange Day – Wednesday, April 19, 2023 National Go Orange Day is designated to help raise work zone safety awareness. All roadway safety professionals across the country are encouraged to wear orange to proudly show their support of work zone safety. NWZAW and Go Orange Day are especially important to the families of victims who have lost their lives in work zones. MDOT

The campaign also designated five days in April to honor workers who have died in work zone crashes.