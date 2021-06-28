MDOT continues masking mandate on all forms of public transit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In accordance with the federal face mask requirement put in place by the Transportation Security Authority (TSA) and an order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) asks that everyone still mask up on all forms of public transit.

Forms of public transit include:

airplanes

trains

public transit

intercity vehicles

vans

buses

The federal requirement is in effect through September 13, and applies to those who have been fully vaccinated and to people who have recovered from the virus.

President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 13998, Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel implemented the mask requirement, “to save lives and allow all Americans, including the millions of people employed in the transportation industry, to travel and work safely.”

Along with getting the vaccine, physical distancing, appropriate ventilation and timely testing, mask-wearing is a safety measure that can save lives.