GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Most of Michigan’s seasonal roadside parks in Michigan reopened on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation runs 85 parks. It opened the majority of its seasonal parks on Thursday, it said in a release.

Drinking water at the parks is not expected to be turned on until sometime next month, after testing and treatment of the parks’ water systems is done.

Some roadside parks in the Upper Peninsula have not yet opened because of weather conditions. For a complete map of MDOT roadside parks, go to michigan.gov.