MDOT receives more than $6 million for advanced technology, zero-emission buses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation has received more than $6 million from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission program.

The funds will go towards zero-emission buses and towards updating charging infrastructures and other technologies.

The project will extend transit in rural and urban communities and will be distributed to six different transit locations in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas.

“Affordable, reliable, and clean transit options should be available to everyone throughout the state,” said Jean Ruestman, MDOT Office of Passenger Transportation administrator. “With the support of this federal investment, we can create a sustainable transportation system of the future for our rural and urban areas alike. CALSTART’s expertise in efficient transportation technologies and program management makes them a great partner to help us implement this multi-year project.”