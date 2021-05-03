MDOT shifting traffic on I-94

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin a new lane closure for the I-94 construction project that will impact area drivers.

The left lane of westbound I-94 will be closed from Airport Road to Elm Avenue to prepare for a shift of highway traffic.

According to MDOT, this work is part of an ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94.

This will include a diverging diamond at the US-127 interchange, roundabouts at the Elm Road interchange, and upgrades to the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.

The work is expected to be completed in 2023.

