LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s that time of year again, where the Michigan Department of Transportation enacts weight requirements for the roadways across the Lower Peninsula.

Courtesy: Michigan Department of Transportation

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, March 14, weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan/Indiana and Michigan/Ohio state lines north to and including the Mackinac Bridge.

The state routes affected typically have M, I, or US designations.

The restrictions are part of an effort to prevent pothole problems from occurring.

The following rules will apply to restricted areas:

“All-season” roads (green and gold on MDOT Truck Operators Map), there are no reductions in legal axle weights.

“Seasonal” roads (solid or dashed red on MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be a posted weight reduction of 25% for concrete pavements and 35% for asphalt pavements.

Extended permits will be valid for oversize loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.



MDOT determines weight restrictions each spring by measuring frost depths along state highways, observing road conditions and monitoring weather.

Restrictions are in place until the frost line is deep enough to allow moisture to escape, letting roadbeds regain stability.

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which can coincide with state highway weight restrictions.

Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.