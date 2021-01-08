Mechanics can register online for testing through Jan. 15 before temporary pause to online test registration

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Secretary of State today announced that after March 15, mechanics must show a a Michigan driver’s license or state ID to register online for a mechanic test.

Due to system upgrades, the Michigan Secretary of State’s online mechanic test registration system will be temporarily offline beginning Jan. 15.

Mechanics will still be able to make an appointment and take the test in person at all Secretary of State branch offices. The online registration system will come back online on March 15 as part of the launch of new online and self-service station options for Secretary of State customers.

“Our work continues to improve the customer service experience at the Department of State,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Upgrades to systems like this one are part of our continued commitment to making it easier and more convenient to do business with the Secretary of State.”

Mechanic tests will continue to be available at all Secretary of State branch offices during regular business hours by appointment. To make an appointment, visit Michigan.gov/SOS or call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424).

Mechanics in Michigan must be certified if they repair motor vehicles for compensation, including the reconditioning, replacement, diagnosis, adjustment or alteration of the operating condition of the vehicle, or any component or sub-assembly in any category of major repair. Mechanics must first pass a test for each repair category in which they want certification before they can apply to be certified.

Information on mechanic certification and testing is available on the Secretary of State website.