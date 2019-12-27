Medical examiner in Sandy Hook massacre, other crimes dies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A former longtime Connecticut chief medical examiner who oversaw the death investigations of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre has died.

Dr. H. Wayne Carver II was 67. The state’s current chief medical examiner says Carver died pf natural causes Thursday night at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. He was a key investigative role in the state’s most infamous murder cases.

Carver joined the medical examiner’s office in 1983 and led it as chief from 1989 until his retirement in 2013. He oversaw the death investigations of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, 1980s serial killer Michael Ross and the 1986 woodchipper killing of Helle Crafts.