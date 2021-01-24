Medical experts weigh in on vaccination efforts

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—As more Covid-19 vaccines are making their way into Michigander’s arms, it has many people wondering what it will take to get back to normal.

Infectious Disease Specialist at Henry Ford Health, Doctor Vivek Kak says, it’ depends on if the vaccines continue to work on new strains and what percentage of the population takes the vaccine.

“You probably need to hit at least 70 percent of individuals who are immune to the disease by virtue of either the vaccine or either having the virus,” said Dr. Kak.

Experts say if these new strains become more severe that number would need to rise to close to 90%. There are currently 6 known cases of the new more contagious strain also known as B117 here in Michigan.

Doctor Vivek Kak says, while this is a concern it isn’t unexpected.

“There is always going to be mutations. The hope typically tends to be that the mutation population is not as fit as the regular virus, so it will die off on its own.”

The good news is cases and hospitalizations here in Michigan continue to decline. On Saturday the state reported 1,601 new cases. As of Friday, nearly 600,000 thousand vaccines have been administered here in Michigan.

“So far all of those have been treated appropriately without too many symptoms, so I think definitely the vaccine so far has been proven to be safe, effective in the prelim studies. We just need to ensure that everybody gets the opportunity to get it,” said Dr. Kak.

Henry Ford Hospitals hope to soon open eight vaccination sites with plans to soon vaccinate between four and five thousand people per day.