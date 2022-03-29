EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After seeing Michigan State not have a sinlge player selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, ending an 80-year streak, coach Mel Tucker wanted to build a culture that sends a numerous amount of Spartans to the league. That vision grew even larger this offseason when Tucker brought in Brandon Jordan to be his new pass-rush specialist.

“My personal goal, I want them to be the best pass-rushing group in college football. But we’re going to work like that every day to be that,” Jordan said. “I want those guys to be the best player they can be.”

Assistant head coach and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic said, “It’s an advantage for all of us to have him on the staff. I see an energy in those guys he’s working with and the technique they’re applying.”

Despite never coaching football at the Div. 1 level, Jordan has trained over a hundred NFL Players, including former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller.

“The guys I work with, most of those kids, when they call me, just ask me questions on what it was like to work with him and what moves he uses,” Jordan said. “It’s a big advantage because I was working with a lot of these guys’ idols.”

The relationship Jordan has built with the NFL’s finest started when all-pro defensive lineman Damon “Snacks” Harrison reached out via social media, which Jordan happens to be big on.

“He started working with me, we started putting videos out, and then Gerald McCoy reached out. Once that happened, it blew up for me” Jordan said.

The New Orleans native got his first coaching job at Austin Peavy (2014-15) as a defensive line coach. Jordan then made the move back home to take the same position at John Ehret High School (2016-18).

From there, the former collegiate offensive lineman started his own training company ‘Brandon Jordan Trench Performance.’

“When I started working with those NFL guys, I started picking their brain,” Jordan said. “So, it was kind of like ‘Iron Sharpens Iron.'”