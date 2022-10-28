LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Chelsea!

Chelsea is a sweet, scared tabby who came to the shelter with a large group of cats who were living in poor conditions.

She needed medical treatment after she was rescued, so she doesn’t think much of the shelter right now! She is healing nicely and is ready to find her new home.

All of the cats who came in with her are friendly and outgoing and we’re sure she’ll be much happier in a home of her own!

She’s 6 years old. She is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.