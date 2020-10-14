Meet the candidates vying for 2 seats on Michigan Supreme Court

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court and Court of Claims. (File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a race that happens every eight years, and this year, two seats are up for election Nov. 3.

The terms of two Michigan Supreme Court justices, Justice Stephen Markman, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 70, and Justice Bridget Mary McCormack will expire on January 1, 2021.

In Michigan, political parties nominate candidates for some offices at their conventions instead of holding a primary.

Candidates for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, Supreme Court, and the boards of Michigan State University, Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and the state Board of Education are nominated by political parties.

Though Michigan Supreme Court judgeships are officially nonpartisan, political parties nominate candidates for election.

The candidates

Which political parties are nominating which candidates?

Democratic Convention:

Bridget Mary McCormack

Elizabeth Welch

Republican Convention:

Brock Swartzle

Mary Kelly

Libertarian Convention

Katie Nepton

Kerry Lee Morgan

The Michigan Supreme Court is the court of last resort in Michigan. The court is located in the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing, the state capital.

There are seven justices on the court, one being the chief justice. Justices are elected to eight-year terms or appointed by the governor in the case of a vacancy. Most often, the court takes appeals from the Michigan Court of Appeals. It is also responsible for the administration and supervision of all lower courts in the state.

Political composition

This is the political composition of the supreme court heading into the 2020 election.

Richard Bernstein is a justice on the Michigan Supreme Court. He was elected to the court on November 4, 2014. Bernstein defeated James Robert Redford, Brian Zahra, William B. Murphy, and Doug Dern in the general election, receiving 28.9 percent of the vote.

Bernstein was nominated by the Democratic Party and his eight-year term began on January 1, 2015, and expires on January 1, 2023. He is the first legally blind justice to be elected to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Megan Cavanagh is a judge of the Michigan Supreme Court. She assumed office on January 1, 2019. Her current term ends on January 1, 2027.

Cavanagh (Democratic Party) ran for election for judge of the Michigan Supreme Court. She won in the general election on November 6, 2018. Cavanagh was nominated by the Democratic Party.

Cavanagh previously worked as an attorney with Garan Lucow Miller PC in Detroit.

Cavanagh told Michigan Public Radio in 2018, “I don’t think the court should be a political body.”

Elizabeth Clement is a judge of the Michigan Supreme Court. She assumed office in 2017. Her current term ends on January 1, 2027.

Clement (Republican Party) ran for re-election for judge of the Michigan Supreme Court. She won in the general election on November 6, 2018.

Clement was appointed by Republican Governor Rick Snyder in 2017 to succeed former Justice Joan Larsen, who moved to the United States Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit. Clements was nominated by the Republican Party.

Stephen Markman is a justice of the Michigan Supreme Court. Justice Markman was appointed to this court by Governor John Engler (R), effective October 1, 1999. In 2004 and 2012 he was re-elected for eight-year terms. His current term expires on January 1, 2021. Markman served as chief justice from January 2017 to January 2019.

Markman was a judge on the Michigan Court of Appeals from 1995 to 1999.

In October 2012, Stanford University political science professors attempted to determine the partisan ideology of state supreme court justices. Their model indicated that Markman had a conservative ideological leaning. Click here for more details on the study.

In 2008, Markman authored a piece in the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy about the role of the court. He said the Michigan Supreme Court’s priority was “the proper exercise of the ‘judicial power,’ to read the law evenhandedly and give it meaning by assessing its words, its grammar and syntax, its context, and its legislative purpose.” Click here for more information on Markman’s approach to the law.

Bridget Mary McCormack is a judge of the Michigan Supreme Court. Her current term ends on January 1, 2021.

McCormack is running for re-election for judge of the Michigan Supreme Court. She is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. She advanced from the Democratic convention on August 29, 2020.

McCormack is the chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court. She became chief justice of the court in 2019.

McCormack was one of seven candidates competing for two seats on the Michigan Supreme Court in the general election on Nov. 6, 2012. She won 23.59 percent of the vote in the general election, securing herself a seat on the court. She was nominated at the Democratic Party convention.

David F. Viviano is a justice to servon the Michigan Supreme Court. He was appointed to the office by Republican Governor Rick Snyder on February 27, 2013, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Diane Hathaway.[1]

Viviano was elected to serve out the remaining two years of Hathaway’s term on November 4, 2014. Viviano was re-elected in 2016 to a full eight-year term. His term expires on January 1, 2025.

Viviano previously served as a judge on the 16th Circuit Court of Macomb County, Michigan. For more information on his career, click here.

Viviano supports technological innovation in the court system, including e-filing, video conferencing, and electronic data management.

On his campaign website, Viviano described himself as “a rule of law judge who understands that the Legislature makes the law–and judges interpret and apply it fairly.”

Brian K. Zahra is a justice on the Michigan Supreme Court. He was appointed by Governor Rick Snyder (R) to succeed Justice Maura Corrigan in 2011. Zahra was elected to complete the remainder of Corrigan’s term on November 6, 2012. He was re-elected to a full term in 2014. His current term expires on January 1, 2023.

Zahra served as a judge on the Michigan Court of Appeals from 1998 to 2011. He began his judicial career in 1994. Click here for more information on Zahra’s career.

In October 2012, political science professors from Stanford University attempted to determine the partisan ideology of state supreme court justices. Their system indicated Zahra had a conservative ideological leaning. Click here for more details on the study.

On his personal website, Zahra described himself as “a rule of law judge, meaning my role as a judge is to determine what the law is, not what it should be.”

The seven justices of the Michigan Supreme Court are chosen in nonpartisan elections. They serve eight-year terms and must be re-elected if they wish to continue serving.

Incumbent judges seeking re-election may file an affidavit of candidacy requesting to be placed on the ballot, while non-incumbent candidates must either file a nominating petition or obtain a partisan nomination at a party convention. Incumbency is noted on the ballot, though party affiliation is not.

In the event of a midterm vacancy, the governor appoints a temporary replacement to serve until the next general election. At the governor’s request, the state bar’s standing committee on judicial qualifications interviews evaluates, and rates all candidates, submitting a confidential report to the governor.