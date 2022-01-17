Meijer announces free home delivery on orders over $35

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Meijer announced today they’re offering free home delivery on orders over $35 until Jan. 29.

The announcement comes as many people are trying to avoid public spaces as COVID-19 spikes across the state and the entire country.

The grocery-store chain says this free service will let customers have the opportunity to continue shopping during these challenging times.

Customers can shop online or on the Meijer app for groceries, toys, beauty products, pet food, etc.

Then customers will be able to schedule a delivery and a pick up time that’s convenient for them.

The free home delivery program is set to start this week.