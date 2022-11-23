LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While getting those last-minute Thanksgiving dinner items, Meijer is hoping to team up with you in order to give back 4 million meals to those in need as a part of its Simply Give Hunger Relief Program.

Meijer will donate one meal for every total purchase that includes a Meijer product through Saturday, Nov. 26.

As the effects of inflation are still hitting Americans, donations from the Simply Give Hunger Relief Program will go toward 400 food pantries in communities that Meijer serves.

“Our entire team is excited about Simply Give, especially this year knowing there are lots of struggles with families,” said Rick Couey, Meijer Store Director. “We’re just excited to be a part of it.”

Since 2008, Simply Give has brought in more than $75 million in food donations.

“This is probably one of the most rewarding things we do especially throughout this week,” Couey said.

Meijer says its customers play a massive role in being extremely generous and supportive of Simply Give over the years.

The retailer is proud to have been a part of its customers’ Thanksgiving meal traditions since 1934.

“One of our missions as a company is to enrich the lives of the customers we serve,” Couey said.

The retailer wants to continue giving back to the community this holiday season, as 34 million Americans struggle with food insecurities on a daily basis, according to the USDA.

If you weren’t able to give this week, $10 Simply Give gift cards are available for purchase in stores.