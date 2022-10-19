LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Those needing to get their little ones boosted can head to the Meijer pharmacy.

The Centers for Disease Control recommended new COVID-19 boosters for children aged 5-11 last week.

The updated booster targets the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron strains and is now available for Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

To schedule an appointment, text “COVID” to 75049, click here, or call a local Meijer pharmacy. Walk-in appointments are also available.

Meijer has given out more than 3.4 million doses of the COVID vaccine.