Meijer offering flu shots, encouraging early vaccination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — With flu season approaching, Meijer is urging people to get their flu shots sooner rather than later.

We know many people are tired of hearing about vaccines right now. However, COVID-19 is still a real concern and if people come down with the seasonal flu on top of COVID-19, the illness could be much worse for them and the impact could be greater on the health systems.” Jackie Morse, Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy



Those interested in getting the flu vaccine can text “flu” to 75049 to schedule an appointment, and those interested in the COVID-19 vaccine can text “COVID” to 75049 to schedule an appointment.

According to a release from Meijer, depending on age, health status and state regulations, Meijer offers a variety of vaccine options, including quadrivalent and doses for seniors. For more information on the different kinds of vaccines and the importance of the flu shot, please refer to the Centers for Disease Control.

All Meijer pharmacists are following protocols to ensure safety for each patient getting vaccinated.