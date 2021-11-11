Meijer previews week-long Black Friday deals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you planning on doing some Black Friday shopping?

Meijer says its are ready to helping shoppers plan their Black Friday shopping list.

The Grand Rapids-based retailer’s deals start on Sunday, Nov. 21, going on until the end of Black Friday weekend on Nov. 27.

We understand customers are looking for reassurance as they shop this holiday season, so we plan on doing our part to help them find great gifts by offering a wide variety for everyone on their lists during Black Friday week. We hope this sneak peek gives shoppers plenty of time to plan ahead and overcome the challenges of the ‘next normal’ as they maximize their holiday shopping.” Peter Whitsett, Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing for Meijer

‘Santa Bucks’ will also be extended throughout the holidays, offering customers weeklong savings on two separate occasions during the season.

Black Friday Weeklong Deals

Save $470 when buying an LG 65-inch NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV for $729.99, and get an additional $50 off the next in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout

Save $300 when buying an Element 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku TV for $299.99

Save $60 when buying a Ninja Foodi 5 in 1 Grill or Digital Air Fryer Oven for $169.99, plus get $20 off the next in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout

Get the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299.99

Save $50-$80 when buying a Keurig K-Duo Single Serve Carafe Coffee Maker or K-Supreme Brewer for $99.99, plus get $20 off the next in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout

40% off Sunbeam Heated Electric Bedding, including throws, fleece or plush blankets, and mattress pads

Save $80 on your next visit in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout when you buy AirPods Pro for $249

Save $100 when buying a Bissell SpinWave Wet & Dry Robotic Vacuum for $299.99

50% off Anduro Elite Recovery Massage Gun for $49.99

Buy one, get one 50% off mix or match select toys from Hot Wheels, Paw Patrol, Fisher-Price, Cocomelon, Baby Alive, Play Doh, Marvel, Melissa and Doug and more

Buy One, Get One for $1 when buying shoes, boots, or slippers for the family

50% off entire stock of sleepwear for the family

Thanksgiving Pickup Exclusive Deals

Meijer is offering exclusive online deals via Meijer Pickup on Thanksgiving Day.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Nov. 25, customers can shop at Meijer.com and Meijer mobile app for deals on the hottest items of the season.

The one-day deals, including Xbox and PlayStation consoles, mega boxes of baseball and football cards, and a 65-inch Element TV, are available while supplies last and require an mPerks account prior to purchase.

Black Friday 2-Day Sale – Friday & Saturday Only

Save $100 when buying an Element 43-inch 1080P FHD Roku TV for $199.99

Save $200 when buying a VIZIO Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $599.99, plus get $100 off your next in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout

Save $50 when buying Beats Buds Total Wireless Headphones for $99

Save $100 when buying a Jump Pro 12-foot Trampoline with Enclosure for $199.99

Save $49.99 when buying a Hover-1 Axle Hoverboard for $100

Buy one, get two free Carter’s apparel and sleepwear

Save $100 When buying a KitchenAid 3.5 Qt. Artisan Mini Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $299.99 plus get $30 off your next in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout.

Save $50-$60 when buying a Power XL Smokeless Grill Pro or Vortex 7 Qt. Air Fryer for $89.99

Wondering what to get for the little ones? The Meijer Toy Book allows kids to circle their

choices and share with parents and other relatives.

The ad previews for the Black Friday weeklong and Black Friday 2-Day deals can be seen in the Meijer App.