Meijer recalls possibly contaminated eggs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Meijer announced a voluntary recall on eggs due to potential health risks.



The multi-state recall of frozen hard-boiled egg products is due to the potential risk of Listeria monocytogenes.



The recall involves product potentially sold between Oct. 25, 2019 and Dec. 23, 2019 at two stores in Michigan.



The two stores are the Knapps Corner Meijer at 1997 East Beltline Road in Grand Rapids and the Rockford Meijer at 2799 10 Mile Road NE in Rockford.



Almark Foods issued the initial recall in cooperation with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Meijer used the hard-boiled egg ingredients at its salad bars.



Consumers who purchased five pound bags of frozed diced eggs with a UPC of 79379900993 should throw it away or return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.



Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at (800) 543 – 3704.



Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may only suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their physician.