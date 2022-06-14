GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times.

Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area.

The hit to her bank account: $1,500.

Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases.

The company says the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. Chase says it’s “working to address any duplicate transactions.”

Meanwhile, DeBruyn says reversing the charges has been a slow process. She’s still out $1,300.