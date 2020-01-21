Meijer to partner with Flashfood app to reduce food waste

LANSING (WLNS):

Meijer is expanding its sustainability efforts.

The company tested a pilot program last month that cut down on in-store food waste by more than 10 percent, a company press release read.

The program allows customers to purchase close-dated fresh food items like meat, produce, seafood, deli and bakery products on the Flashfood app.

Items are discounted up to 50 percent and available for pickup at Meijer stores.

Now that the grocery giant has seen the success with the pilot program, their new initiative will be implemented throughout each of its 246 stores by the end of 2020.

The launching of this initiative will begin at the end of this February,

Stores where Meijer already experiemented with eliminating food waste include the Metro Detroit neighborhoods: Brighton, Waterford, Commerce and Howell.

The test drew more than 1,000 active users during the pilot period.

Flashfood is a Toronto-based company that operates in over 420 grocery locations throughout Canada, Michigan and Wisconsin. Shoppers can buy items through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at lower prices while collectively reducing food waste.