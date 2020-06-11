Meijer to re-open bottle and can returns June 15

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – If you’ve been eagerly waiting for a chance to return that pile of bottles and cans that have been collecting since March, Meijer has some good news for you.

The retailer says that it will begin accepting beverage containers for return on Monday, June 15 at its Michigan stores.

Currently, there is an estimated $65 million in unreturned beverage containers in Michigan.

Meijer is taking additional steps concerning sanitization and social distancing to accommodate the expected return of large quantities of bottles and cans that have been stockpiled during the pandemic.

Here are some of the steps customers should take before returning cans and bottles to a Meijer store in Michigan:

Separate bottles and cans before coming to the store to help keep the flow of customers moving.

Drain all cans and bottles and place them in clean bags/containers before coming to the store.

Only bring beverage container brands that are sold at Meijer stores.

Understand the maximum amount of returnable beverage containers is $25 each visit.

Plan accordingly before you arrive as the bottle return rooms will be busy.

Please be patient, practice social distancing and wear a face covering.

In a company statement Todd Weer, Meijer Senior Vice President of Stores, says, “We know there is an abundance of beverage containers waiting to be recycled, so we’re asking all of our customers to please be patient and respectful toward each other as we deal with a volume of returnable containers that we’ve never seen before.”