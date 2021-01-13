Meijer will be among pharmacies giving COVID-19 vaccines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The retailer known for its 10 for $10 grocery deals is lending a helping hand to get Michiganders vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meijer and its 120 pharmacies throughout the state will become involved in the rollout process beginning Jan. 18 in Wayne County.

The announcement came during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s press conference Wednesday afternoon, one day after the federal Operation Warp Speed gave the green light for pharmacies to get involved in vaccinating the public.

Even though appointments are not yet available in West Michigan, those interested in receiving their dose can register by texting ‘COVID’ to 75049 or visiting the registration page online. The link will include three questions that allow Meijer pharmacies to properly determine which vaccine phase the patient is in.

The company says as COVID-19 vaccines are available, customers will be contacted with a date for their shot. They will also be able to decline the date offered while staying in the registration group for a future date, or opt out of the process if they change their mind or have already received the vaccine.

It’s not yet clear when doses will be available in West Michigan, but the company is encouraging people to register ahead of time to reserve a spot.