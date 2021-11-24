Mel Tucker signs 10-year contract with MSU

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University’s football coach Mel Tucker has signed a 10-year contract with the University.
Tucker’s contract is worth $95 million.
Not only does that make him the second-highest paid coach in college sports, but he’s also the highest paid Black coach in history of sports in the United States.
The MSU Board of Trustees still has to approve the contract.
Dianne Byrum, chair of the MSU Board of Trustees says the board fully supports the new contract and that they are happy with the success that he brought to the football program.
“Some of the greatest success we’ve had as a basketball program at Michigan State has come when the football team has experienced its own success. Simply put, when football is successful, it makes our entire department better – it helps recruiting, it benefits fundraising, everyone just has more Spartan pride.
There’s no question that Mel and his team are having a great season. It’s been fun, not only to watch them play, but also to talk to the team when Mel’s invited me to do so. It’s very apparent something special is happening in the football building and I’m excited to be a part of it.
In Mel, I think we have a driven, no-nonsense coach who I’m happy will be around us for the next 10 years. We have recruited, fundraised and are building a friendship which I think will help Michigan State be in a position to be one of the premier programs in the country.– Tom Izzo