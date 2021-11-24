Mel Tucker signs 10-year contract with MSU

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University’s football coach Mel Tucker has signed a 10-year contract with the University.

Tucker’s contract is worth $95 million.

Not only does that make him the second-highest paid coach in college sports, but he’s also the highest paid Black coach in history of sports in the United States.

The MSU Board of Trustees still has to approve the contract.

Dianne Byrum, chair of the MSU Board of Trustees says the board fully supports the new contract and that they are happy with the success that he brought to the football program.