INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLNS) — It’s that time of the year again.

The air doesn’t quite have that crisp fall-feel yet, but college football is officially on the docket.

The Big Ten is hosting its media days in Indianapolis and Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker spoke Wednesday.

Tucker began the press conference by discussing the state of the program, and by saying they don’t care about what they did last year, and now it’s all about growing.

“We just keep chopping wood every single day,” Tucker said.

A handful of MSU players are scheduled to speak with the media later Wednesday afternoon.

When asked about the transfer portal, Tucker said he will build his team through recruiting high school kids, and will use the portal to supplement the roster.

MSU is coming off a very successful second season under Tucker, where the Spartans went 11-2, beat the University of Michigan, and won the Peach Bowl against Pittsburgh.

Now, the challenge will be growing on those expectations.

Michigan State does have quite a bit of returning talent, including quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Jayden Reed, who had 1,026 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches. Both players will be in Indianapolis for media day.

The biggest improvement for the Spartans can come on the defensive side of the ball, specifically the team’s pass defense, which was largely not up to snuff.