EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State is officially in dire straights.

The Spartans were thoroughly beat by Minnesota on Saturday, falling 34-7 with their only score coming late in the 4th quarter.

In total, Minnesota outgained the Spartans 508-240, and had 32 first downs compared to 14 for MSU.

MSU is now 2-2 on the season after back-to-back double-digit losses.

Next up for Michigan State is a big trip to Maryland where the Spartans need a win before the toughest stretch of their schedule.

Head coach Mel Tucker will be speaking with the media around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. You can watch the press conference at the top of the page when it happens.