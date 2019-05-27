Memorial Day events across Mid-Michigan 12 Photos Courtesy: Christina Jane Hickerson View Gallery Williamston Parade [ + - ] Video Video Gallery Memorial Day Observances across Mid-Michigan Williamston Parade Sofi Martin at the Holt Memorial Day Parade Parade in Springport Parade in Dansville Parade in Dimondale Memorial Day Goats Mason police parade escort Grand Ledge Saturday Parade Grand Ledge Saturday Parade Engine 111 of Bellevue Community Fire Department A group of boys at a Memorial Day Event

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Memorial Day events are taking place all across Mid-Michigan today including the 25th annual Meridian Township Memorial Day Service, a parade in Willaimston and Mason as well as a special ceremony in Jackson.

The Meridian Memorial Day Service featured the Okemos Boy and Girl Scouts. Speakers honored those who gave their lives in service of the country.

The American Legion Memorial Day Parade kicked off in Williamston which included a Wall of Honor in McCormick Park.

A parade in Mason included a brief ceremony at the Sycamore Bridge and a short program to honor veterans at the Maple Grove Cemetery.

The Jackson County Veteran's Council and City of Jackson also held a parade taht ended at Mount Evergreen Cemetery for a special ceremony honoring those killed in combat.

Vice President Mike Pence laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C. as well as spoke at the Arlington Cemetery's Amphitheater in honor of Memorial Day while President Trump paid a visit to Arlington National Cemetaery on Friday before leaving on his trip to Japan.

Please share your Memorial Day memories, stories, and photos on the WLNS Facebook Page.