Memorial Day events across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Memorial Day events are taking place all across Mid-Michigan today including the 25th annual Meridian Township Memorial Day Service, a parade in Willaimston and Mason as well as a special ceremony in Jackson.
The Meridian Memorial Day Service featured the Okemos Boy and Girl Scouts. Speakers honored those who gave their lives in service of the country.
The American Legion Memorial Day Parade kicked off in Williamston which included a Wall of Honor in McCormick Park.
A parade in Mason included a brief ceremony at the Sycamore Bridge and a short program to honor veterans at the Maple Grove Cemetery.
The Jackson County Veteran's Council and City of Jackson also held a parade taht ended at Mount Evergreen Cemetery for a special ceremony honoring those killed in combat.
Vice President Mike Pence laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C. as well as spoke at the Arlington Cemetery's Amphitheater in honor of Memorial Day while President Trump paid a visit to Arlington National Cemetaery on Friday before leaving on his trip to Japan.
