Men arrested in connection to kidnapping the Governor were at the Capitol this summer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Three men that were arrested in connection to the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer were recorded at the Capitol during a protest this summer.

Susan Samples from our sister station at WOOD-TV realized she interviewed the men during a gun-rights rally right in Lansing. Back then, she noticed them because of their shirts.

Rally organizers said they were promoting the importance of a well-regulated militia, but federal officials said these three men in this group were quietly promoting something else too.

The federal officials say they were making plans on that very day to violently overthrow the state government, attack the capitol, and kidnap the governor.

The men were wearing Hawaiian shirts and these shirts are a trademark of the Boogaloo movement.

It is also sometimes called the Big Luau according to the Anti-defamation League. The anti-government, anti-police movement started gaining traction in 2019 when those who believe in it predict a civil war over gun rights.