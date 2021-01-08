Meridian Township Announces Second Round Small Business Relief Grant Awardees

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Friday, January 8, the Meridian Township Economic Development Corporation (EDC) subcommittee announced in a press release the 105 grant awardees for the second round of grant funding through the Meridian Township Small Business Relief Grant Program.
The subcommittee was responsible for reviewing and scoring the 128 grant applications received.
The awardees are below:
Meridian Township Small Business Relief Grant Awardees – 2nd Round:
- Bread Bites
- Challenges East Lansing
- High Caliber Karting
- Kombat Karting
- Salon 7 Spa
- State of Fitness
- Orthopedic Rehab Specialists
- A Vita Nova
- Breadsmith of Okemos
- Fink Incorporated- Watershed
- Studio C! Okemos
- Launch Trampoline Park Lansing
- Richmond Counselling & Therapy
- Sansu Corp
- Asian Buffet
- Henry’s Place
- Michigan Center for Martial Arts
- The Arty Party Studio
- Mir’s Oriental Rugs
- Clarion Pointe
- Buddies Pub & Grill East Lansing
- Yoga State of Mind
- Russell Builders Inc.
- Akagi Sushi
- A Wig & a Prayer
- Buddies Pub & Grill Okemos
- Ozzy Kabob
- Ahlan Restaurant
- Anytime Fitness Haslett
- Yoga Connect Haslett – Haslett Hot Yoga
- Spartan Dance & Fit Center
- Pure Fit LLC- Red Haven
- Chapelure
- Coco’s Off the Rack
- Maru Sushi & Grill Okemos
- Wheat Jewelers
- Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center
- PD Insurance Agency
- School of Rock East Lansing
- Eagle Fit LLC
- TD Coney Grill LLC
- Blue Gill Grill
- T&A Treats
- Pizza House East Lansing
- Uptown Sun Company
- Mr. R’s Driving School
- ASD Enterprise
- Kellie’s Consignments
- Fernando’s Cafe
- Meridian Historical Village
- The Mayfair
- The Good Life Shaving Co.
- Blondie’s Barn
- Auntie Anne’s Okemos
- Eye Level of Okemos
- 102 Pho & Bang MI
- Art Unlimited
- Okemos Barber Shop
- Pure Skincare & Acne Spa
- Coral Gables Restaurant
- LotusVoice Integrative Therapies
- Groovy Donuts East Lansing
- Divine Life Assisted Living #12
- Divine Life Assisted Living #3
- Minor Threads “Once Upon a Child”
- National Career Group
- House of Soles
- Cheezy D’s Deli and Dogs
- Carousel Consignments
- Mitten State Malt
- Becky Beauchine Kulka Diamonds & Fine Jewelry
- Lucky House Restaurant
- Taste of Thai
- Essex Hair Designs
- Doggy Daycare & Spa Okemos
- Okemos Fitness
- Orange Theory Fitness
- Pure Barre Okemos
- Dusty’s Cellar
- Clare Massage Therapy
- Hannah Market & Bakery
- Grand Traverse Pie Co. of Okemos
- TinkrLAB Okemos
- Remedi Spa Wellness
- Mahabir Wellness
- Ann’s School of Dance
- All Spice Persis Indian Grill
- The Ticket Machine
- Renewed Spirit
- City Limits East Lansing
- Spagnuolo’s Restaurant
- Paradise Biryani Pointe Indian Cuisine
- Point Laundry
- Okemos Marathon Gas Station
- Petite Beauty Boutique
- Suburban Ice Center East Lansing
- Victory Martial Arts
- Koala Bakery Café
- Zhen Ramen & Grille
- Meridian Eye Care
- Blush Hair Design
- President Tuxedo
- Royal Pot
- Chrysalis Reflexology Hypnosis & Enrichment Center
- Bridges IN Communication LLC
The Meridian EDC and Township Board allocated $500,000 for approximately 70 businesses to receive up to $7,000 in funding each. The quantity and the amount of the awards was determined on a case-by-case basis by the review of a Meridian EDC subcommittee.
The first round of grants from the Township’s Small Business Relief Grant Program was distributed in June 2020. A total of 42 grant awardees received $4,000 each.