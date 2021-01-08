Meridian Township Announces Second Round Small Business Relief Grant Awardees

A $100 bill with the picture of Ben Franklin (Nexstar, file)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Friday, January 8, the Meridian Township Economic Development Corporation (EDC) subcommittee announced in a press release the 105 grant awardees for the second round of grant funding through the Meridian Township Small Business Relief Grant Program.

The subcommittee was responsible for reviewing and scoring the 128 grant applications received.

The awardees are below:

Meridian Township Small Business Relief Grant Awardees – 2nd Round:

Bread Bites

Challenges East Lansing

High Caliber Karting

Kombat Karting

Salon 7 Spa

State of Fitness

Orthopedic Rehab Specialists

A Vita Nova

Breadsmith of Okemos

Fink Incorporated- Watershed

Studio C! Okemos

Launch Trampoline Park Lansing

Richmond Counselling & Therapy

Sansu Corp

Asian Buffet

Henry’s Place

Michigan Center for Martial Arts

The Arty Party Studio

Mir’s Oriental Rugs

Clarion Pointe

Buddies Pub & Grill East Lansing

Yoga State of Mind

Russell Builders Inc.

Akagi Sushi

A Wig & a Prayer

Buddies Pub & Grill Okemos

Ozzy Kabob

Ahlan Restaurant

Anytime Fitness Haslett

Yoga Connect Haslett – Haslett Hot Yoga

Spartan Dance & Fit Center

Pure Fit LLC- Red Haven

Chapelure

Coco’s Off the Rack

Maru Sushi & Grill Okemos

Wheat Jewelers

Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center

PD Insurance Agency

School of Rock East Lansing

Eagle Fit LLC

TD Coney Grill LLC

Blue Gill Grill

T&A Treats

Pizza House East Lansing

Uptown Sun Company

Mr. R’s Driving School

ASD Enterprise

Kellie’s Consignments

Fernando’s Cafe

Meridian Historical Village

The Mayfair

The Good Life Shaving Co.

Blondie’s Barn

Auntie Anne’s Okemos

Eye Level of Okemos

102 Pho & Bang MI

Art Unlimited

Okemos Barber Shop

Pure Skincare & Acne Spa

Coral Gables Restaurant

LotusVoice Integrative Therapies

Groovy Donuts East Lansing

Divine Life Assisted Living #12

Divine Life Assisted Living #3

Minor Threads “Once Upon a Child”

National Career Group

House of Soles

Cheezy D’s Deli and Dogs

Carousel Consignments

Mitten State Malt

Becky Beauchine Kulka Diamonds & Fine Jewelry

Lucky House Restaurant

Taste of Thai

Essex Hair Designs

Doggy Daycare & Spa Okemos

Okemos Fitness

Orange Theory Fitness

Pure Barre Okemos

Dusty’s Cellar

Clare Massage Therapy

Hannah Market & Bakery

Grand Traverse Pie Co. of Okemos

TinkrLAB Okemos

Remedi Spa Wellness

Mahabir Wellness

Ann’s School of Dance

All Spice Persis Indian Grill

The Ticket Machine

Renewed Spirit

City Limits East Lansing

Spagnuolo’s Restaurant

Paradise Biryani Pointe Indian Cuisine

Point Laundry

Okemos Marathon Gas Station

Petite Beauty Boutique

Suburban Ice Center East Lansing

Victory Martial Arts

Koala Bakery Café

Zhen Ramen & Grille

Meridian Eye Care

Blush Hair Design

President Tuxedo

Royal Pot

Chrysalis Reflexology Hypnosis & Enrichment Center

Bridges IN Communication LLC

The Meridian EDC and Township Board allocated $500,000 for approximately 70 businesses to receive up to $7,000 in funding each. The quantity and the amount of the awards was determined on a case-by-case basis by the review of a Meridian EDC subcommittee.

The first round of grants from the Township’s Small Business Relief Grant Program was distributed in June 2020. A total of 42 grant awardees received $4,000 each.