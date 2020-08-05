Meridian Township clerk trounced in primary vote

It’s unusual for incumbents to lose their bid for office – particularly in a primary, when they face competition from someone inside their own party.

It’s even more unusual to lose in a landslide.

But that’s what happened to Meridian Township Clerk Brett Dreyfus in the August primary on Tuesday.

Dreyfus, the incumbent, lost by a margin of more than 3-to-1 to Deborah Guthrie, a former township employee.

Dreyfus, who was running for his third term as clerk, finished the night with just 293 votes (22%) to Guthrie’s 1,015 (78%).

Dreyfus faced several challenges during his tenure as clerk, including mistaken instructions going out to absentee voters in 2018 and delays in testing voting machines ahead of Michigan’s presidential primary in March.

Guthrie gained several endorsements, including one by the current township supervisor Ron Styka.

She is all but assured a win in the November election, as no Republicans filed for the seat. She will run unopposed.