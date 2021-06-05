Meridian Township Fire Department issues fire ban until further notice

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Township Fire Department has issued a fire ban starting today at 12:00 p.m. until further notice.

“The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has Meridian Township in the highest fire risk category of ‘Extreme’ for at least the next 2-3 days. Low moisture drought conditions coupled with low humidity levels near 30% and forecasted increasing winds are all contributing to our increased fire risk,” stated Meridian Township Fire Inspector Tavis Millerov.

