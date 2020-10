Meridian Township, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township Fire Department is reporting an apartment unit is completely destroyed after a fire on the third floor of Glenwood Apartments in East Lansing.

The fire department was called to the scene at 6:39 p.m. Monday. The fire was confined to one apartment and smoke traveled into other apartments.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.