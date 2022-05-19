MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Due to a severe outbreak of COVID-19, all Meridian Township offices will be closed Friday, May 20.

Township buildings will undergo a deep cleaning over the weekend.

The closing was confirmed by Township Manager Frank Walsh.

This comes at a time when new COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state. Community transmission rates for all Mid-Michigan counties have now risen to either medium or high risk.

Some officials recommend masking up again, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says more than a dozen Michigan counties are being seen as high risk.

Last year, the majority of the state was in green or low risk, but that map has changed dramatically over the past few weeks.





A handful of counties are now seen as medium risk, which are those in yellow, and 16 counties are high risk, which are those in orange.

Officials from the CDC recommend those who are in the orange areas to mask up, while in public indoor spaces.

“Right now, we’ve got tools to keep ourselves safe,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “I still remain eager to encourage people to get vaccinated or boosted if they haven’t been, It’s the best way to stay safe.”