Meridian Township offices closed through May 15th

Meridian Township, Mich. (WLNS) —

Meridian Township officials have announced the extended closure of Township offices, in light of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s extension of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Township offices will remain closed through Friday, May 15 and will tentatively re-open on Monday, May 18.

“During these times of unprecedented challenges, we want to remind our residents our Senior Cares Program and Meridian COVID-19 hotline at 517.853.4040 are still available. We are here to care for and serve you in any way that we can, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Ron Styka, Meridian Township Supervisor.

Additional Township COVID-19 response, facility closures and event cancellations:

Meridian Township residents have been granted an additional 30 days to pay current water bills. Water shuts-offs will continue to be suspended.

Township Board and Commission meetings have been canceled unless otherwise posted on the Township website. The Planning Commission will hold a virtual Work Session on Monday, April 27th at 7:00 pm. The next virtual Township Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5th at 6:00 pm via Zoom. Please visit www.meridian.mi.us for more details.

All Township events scheduled for the month of May have been canceled including Love A Park Day, Senior Health & Fitness Day and the Memorial Day Service.

The Celebrate Meridian Festival originally scheduled for Saturday, June 27th has been postponed and will tentatively be moved to the fall. The new date, time and itinerary for the event will be announced at a later date.

Township park amenities such as playgrounds, athletic fields, courts and bathrooms will remain closed until further notice. The Small Dog Park has also been closed. All other Township parks and trails remain open from dawn until dusk.

Adult Sports and Youth Sports will continue to be postponed until further notice. Youth Soccer has been canceled. Harris Nature Center summer camps are being postponed and are tentatively scheduled to begin in July.

All Rural Residential Burn Permits have been suspended. Recreational burning is still permitted for cooking or recreational enjoyment only, in a contained ring, pit or appliance.

Residents are reminded to please call 9-1-1 for emergencies. If someone requires routine needs, they are encouraged to call the Meridian Township COVID-19 Hotline at 517.853.4040. To report non-compliance violations of the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order, please contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517.332.6526 or 517.853.4800.

More information about the Township’s response during the COVID-19 outbreak, including resources, services and additional contact information can be found on the Township website at www.meridian.mi.us/COVID-19.