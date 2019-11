Meridian Township Police address communities traffic concerns

Dehli Township, Mich. (WLNS)-- A Michigan Historical Marker now stands in the former "Deadman's Hill" recreational area after Delhi Township officials hosted a dedication ceremony this afternoon to honor John Taylor.

History buffs say Taylor was a former slave. He was liberated and served with the 1st Michigan colored infantry before working as a farmhand in Delhi Township. He got into a dispute with the farmer over wages. He went to the house and tried to find the owner, but he wasn't there.