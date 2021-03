LANSING, Mich (WLNS)--- Today organizers in Lansing announced, do to the ongoing pandemic, the "Be A Tourist in Your Own Town" event this year is cancelled.

"While a year has passed since COVID first interrupted all our lives, we recognize that we still aren’t back to ‘normal’ quite yet," said Leisure Marketing Manager Lori Lanspeary. "Some attractions are still closed while others have imaginatively redesigned their visitation model with limited guests and pared down amenities. We realize that it would be absolutely impossible to hold an event like Be A Tourist in 2021, asking for deferred admissions, creating large gatherings and incurring expenses and manpower that we just do not have."