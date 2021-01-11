Meridian Township Police Chief concerned that Williamston Postmaster is putting residents’ emergency services at risk

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Meridian Township, Mich. (WLNS) – Over the weekend, several Meridian Township residents reached out to Township officials with concerns regarding a letter they received from the local post office.

The letter states that their address is being changed from Okemos to Williamston in an effort to better serve them with emergency services and was initiated by the local government.

“The letter is disingenuous at best. Meridian Township has not in any way endorsed the unilateral address changes being forced upon our residents. In fact, we object,” stated Township Manager Frank L. Walsh.

According to Meridian Township Police Chief Ken Plaga and Meridian Township Fire Chief Mike Hamel, residents have reason to be concerned by this change.

“I have great concern that the Williamston Postmaster is telling a Meridian Township resident that Williamston is their primary emergency services provider,” stated Police Chief Plaga.

Residents are encouraged to reach out to the Township Manager at walsh@meridian.mi.us or 517.853.4254 with questions or concerns regarding this issue.

In addition, Township officials urge residents to contact 8th District U.S. Congressional Representative Elissa Slotkin’s Office at 517.993.0510 or online at http://slotkin.house.gov about this change.

The USPS is a federal entity and requests to address this should come from your Congressional Representative.

Please visit the Township website at www.meridian.mi.us for updates.