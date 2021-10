MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you know who this man is? The Meridian Township Police Department says he is a subject in a retail fraud case.

The MTPD says they need help identifying him so they can question him.

If you are able to identify him, the police department is asking you to call Officer Talbot at 517-853-4800.

Or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.