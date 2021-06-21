Meridian Township Police Department promoting speed enforcement campaign

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) —- The Meridian Police Department is working with over 30 law enforcement across Michigan in the “Great Lakes, High Stakes” Speed Enforcement Campaign.

The campaign has been started in an effort to reduce speeding and preventing deadly crashes. According to a statement from Meridian Township, speeding played a part in 18.5% of Michigan’s of deadly car wrecks. In the past five years, 965 people have died in speed-related car crashes.

The “Great Lakes, High Stakes” campaign will be taking places from June 19 to June 27, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar