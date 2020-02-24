Meridian Township Police identify victim in three-vehicle crash

UPDATE (10:41 a.m.) —

Meridian Township Police have identified the driver who died in a three-car-crash over the weekend.

The driver was 53-year-old Ronald Spitzley of Lansing.

The crash occurred Feb. 22 at 2:43 p.m. when police responded to an incident of a vehicle that had been traveling east on Mount Hope Road.

The vehicle lost control and drove into oncoming westbound traffic, hitting two other vehicles.

Alcohol is not a factor contributing to this incident, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Meridian Township Police Department was assisted by the Michigan State University Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lansing Police Department.

The investigation of this case is ongoing. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800, or submit an anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.

