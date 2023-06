MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you know where Shawna Watson is? If so, the Meridian Township Police Department is looking for her.

Watson is 27, 5-feet-8-inches and 145 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police did not state why she was wanted, but said Watson had an outstanding warrant in Meridian Township and other jurisdictions.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call officials at 517-853-4800.