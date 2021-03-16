Meridian Township Police partner with leaders to support mental health services

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — In times of crisis, sometimes a help line is all it takes to help someone through a mental health crisis.

Through a new program, Meridian Township officials aim to increase both hospital and jail diversions by providing additional support to stabilize and connect people with services in their time of crisis.

Meridian Township Police Department and mental health advocates across Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties teamed up to create a program that will bring increased access to mental health resources.

The Meridian Township Police will begin to offer patients within the community connections with clinicians of the Mobile Crisis Services Team who can conduct an evaluation remotely online.

This program should increase the ability of an individual needing mental health services to remain in their environment, Meridian Township officials said in a press release.



Stabilizing someone in their home environment is preferred and alleviates a sometimes-difficult

situation that officers and individuals face when transporting an individual for mental health services against their will.



“This was a great opportunity for our Department to create a partnership with the Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties to improve service to our Meridian and Williamstown Township community,” said Meridian Township Police Chief Ken Plaga in a press release.

“We want people in crisis to know that we will do everything we can to provide them a safe connection to resources that will help them through their situation.”



For questions about this program, please contact Meridian Township Police Lieutenant Rick Grillo a

517.853.4800 or grillo@meridian.mi.us. For those in crisis and need of assistance, please call 911.