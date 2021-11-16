Meridian Township Police searching for missing teen

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are searching for a missing kid that was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Milo Takahashi was last seen in the East Lansing or Okemos area wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and red and white Jordan shoes.

A Facebook post from Meridian Township Police says Takahashi stands at 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. The kid has shoulder-length brown hair and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Takahashi’s whereabouts is asked to call Meridian Township Police at (517) 853-4800.