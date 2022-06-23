MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A major water outage is impacting Meridian Township right now.

There has been a main water break at Park Lake Road and Haslett Road, causing many Meridian residents to be without water.

Officials are working to find out what caused the water main break and how to fix it.

However, the township is now saying the water issue is more widespread than they initially thought.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this widespread water outage,” Meridian Township said.

In response to the water issues, Okemos Public Schools has canceled all events starting at 12 p.m. on Thursday. That includes camps and other community education programs.

