Meridian Township Tree Drop-Off starts today

If you have a Christmas tree you’re looking to dispose of, Meridian Township will be accepting Christmas trees for recycling.

The drop-off period ranges starts Dec 26 and ends Jan. 31, 2020 at Nancy Moore Park.

The drop off location is 1960 Gaylord C. Smith Court, Haslett. Trees may be dropped off at no charge dawn to dusk.

Please remove the following from the tree before dropping it off.

Wire

Metal Bracing

Nails

Plastic Bags

Rope

Christmas Garland

*Wreaths are not accepted.

Trees and other yard waste can also be recycled at the Meridian Township Recycling Center (5976 E. Lake Drive, Haslett).

There is a fee of $5 to $10, depending upon size. No lights, metal, wire or decorations. Artificial trees are also accepted for $5.

Winter hours for the Recycling Center are:

Monday and Friday:2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Saturday: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Visit www.reclaimedbydesign.com for holiday hours and closing due to weather conditions.

For more information, contact the Green Meridian team at recycle@meridian.mi.us or by calling 517.853.4466.

Township Christmas Tree Disposal Begins December 26th Press Release