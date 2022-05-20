UPDATE (11:21 a.m. – 5/20/22) — Meridian Township has announced that water was restored to those living east of Cornell Rd. just before 11 a.m.

Assistant Township Manager Dan Opsommer says that Cornell Rd. should be open in one to two hours.

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township says numerous homes are currently without water due to a main water break on Cornell Road, just south of Grand River Avenue.

The Township says the residents affected are east of Cornell Road, like homes on Grand River Avenue east of Cornell Road, Wellington Estates, Oak Pointe Court, Winslow Mobile Home Park and any other homes on the Township’s water system east of Cornell Road and Grand River Avenue.

This may also affect school traffic. Those driving to school should use Ethel Street at the southeast corner of Cornell Road and Grand River Avenue to get to Cornell Elementary from Grand River.

The good news is Cornell Elementary does have water and the Township has been in communication with Okemos Public School officials.

The Township says employees have also gone door-to-door in Wellington Estates and Oak Pointe Court to tell residents why they don’t have water.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to residents this morning and will update everyone later this morning,” the Township said.