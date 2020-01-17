Meridian Township: Winter tax bills due in February

Meridian Township officials are reminding residents to pay their winter tax bills.

Winter tax bills were mailed out Dec. 1. and are due by 5:00 pm on Friday, Feb. 14.

Winter automatic online payments can be set up on the Bill Payment section of the website by Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Payments are accepted in person at the Treasurer’s Office during business hours between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm Monday – Friday or via the 24 Hour Drop Box located outside the Municipal Building at 5151 Marsh Road, Okemos.

Automatic bill payment enrollment forms for property taxes need to be returned to the Township Treasurer’s office 10 days before the due date.

Property Tax Treasurer Brochure 2019