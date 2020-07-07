Meridian Twp. firefighter “terminated from employment” over racial comments

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh has released a statement regarding an internal investigation of a firefighter regarding allegations of making racial comments.

Thomas said:

“On behalf of Meridian Township, I want to publicly apologize to the Black community, to the Black Lives Matter organization and movement and our entire community for the June 22, 2020 social media posting by Meridian Township Fire Lieutenant Dennis Schrier.

Over the past two weeks, our Human Resources Department has conducted a comprehensive investigation regarding the social media posts. I was presented a copy of the report on Monday, July 6th. The report clearly outlines serious violations of the standards of our Fire Department and this Township and that the posts reflect racial bias. The statement “Black Lives Don’t Matter” is malicious, obscene and threatening. In no way do the comments embody the fabric of Meridian Township. Further, his statements greatly impair the operation and efficiency of our Fire Department.

Based on the findings of the thorough investigation, Dennis Schrier has been terminated from his employment with the Meridian Township Fire Department. I want to thank everyone who came forward with additional information over the past two weeks.

In the end, we did the right thing and I’m proud to say Black Lives Do Matter.”

>>>This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News