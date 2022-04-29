MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township Police say a stolen car they recovered led them to a hotel room with ‘large amounts of property’ that was likely stolen from cars.

The car was taken on East Grand River Avenue near Northwind Drive around 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.

After the stolen car was recovered, police figured out that the suspect had been staying in a nearby hotel. A search warrant was done on the hotel room, and police say they found a wide variety of property that they believe was stolen from cars.

If you live in the area and have recently had your vehicle broken into before April 7, police say to call detective Megan Klein at 517-853-4800, or email at klein@meridian.mi.us to potentially recover your property.