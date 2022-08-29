MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township police have released the name of the woman who was killed after being hit by two cars in a construction zone.

The accident happened on Friday night around 10:37 p.m.

Police were sent to Grand River Avenue at the west end of Hamilton Road. When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Sonia Gonzales.

Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries she suffered.

The circumstances of the incident are still being investigated, but both drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene and have been interviewed, police said.