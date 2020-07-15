Meridian Twp. Police vehicle fatal crash claim settled for $2M

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Meridian Township’s insurance carrier will pay out $2 million to settle a pre-lawsuit claim stemming from a fatal crash caused by a Meridian Township Police officer nearly two years ago.

The officer was found at-fault for a December 9, 2018 crash at the corner of Central Park Drive and Marsh Road.

The police officer was answering a 911 call when he hit a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old man. An investigation found the officer was at fault.

The man died on May 16, 2019 and a claim was filed against the township.

The Township’s insurance carrier agreed to a $2 million out-of-court settlement and that was approved by the probate court.

“Meridian Township continues to extend our heartfelt sympathy to the victim’s family. What occurred on December 9, 2018 is tragic. As Township Manager, I’m proud of the manner in which our Police Department cared for the family following the accident. We continue to mourn the loss of the victim,” stated Township Manager Frank L. Walsh in a news release today.